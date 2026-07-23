Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,618 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 671.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $190.87 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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