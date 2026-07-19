Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 584,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.81% of Trimble worth $122,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,395,181,000 after acquiring an additional 304,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,951,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $894,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $485,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here