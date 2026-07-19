Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Trimble logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC cut its Trimble stake by 23.7% in the first quarter, selling 584,178 shares and ending with 1,880,476 shares worth about $122.6 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive overall, with 10 analysts rating Trimble a Buy and 2 a Hold; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $83.78 target price, though several firms recently lowered their price targets.
  • Trimble beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $0.79 EPS versus $0.72 expected and revenue of $939.9 million, while also issuing Q2 and full-year FY2026 guidance.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 584,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.81% of Trimble worth $122,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,395,181,000 after acquiring an additional 304,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,951,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $894,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $485,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trimble Right Now?

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines