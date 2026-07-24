Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,517,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average of $254.73. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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