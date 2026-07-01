Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company's stock.

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Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CHH opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $136.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The company had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,868,920. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company's stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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