Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Renasant Corp $RNST

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Corp (NYSE:RNST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Renasant by 128.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company's stock.

Get Renasant alerts: Sign Up

Renasant Stock Down 0.1%

RNST stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant Corp has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Renasant had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Renasant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Renasant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RNST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Connie L. Engel sold 1,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $51,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,864.10. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman C Mitchell Waycaster sold 12,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $501,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,237,782.50. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $618,889 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Renasant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Renasant wasn't on the list.

While Renasant currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here