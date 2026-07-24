Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Versant Corporation $VSNT

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Versant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSNT. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Versant in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Versant in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Versant during the first quarter worth $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Versant during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Versant during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

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Versant Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VSNT opened at $35.56 on Friday. Versant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Versant Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Versant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Versant's payout ratio is 75.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Versant from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Versant in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Versant from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Versant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Versant from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Versant has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Versant

About Versant

Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company's products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company's Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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