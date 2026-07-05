Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 104,199 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 104,199 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of Iron Mountain worth $87,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $4,725,761.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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