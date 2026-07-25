Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,458 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 46.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $212.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $237.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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