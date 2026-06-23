Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 219,180 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,539 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 219,180 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $72,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.22.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $97.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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