Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 22,230 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Amundi lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 9.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 30,203 shares of the company's stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $449,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $223,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,180. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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