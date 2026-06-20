Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 25,259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.45% of Equinix worth $340,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,092.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,074.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $935.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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