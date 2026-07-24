Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 28,711 Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,228 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Solstice Advanced Mat worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 0.3%

SOLS stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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