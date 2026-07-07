Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 29,717 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,561 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Universal Health Services worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,199 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 174.1% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 73,266 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,201 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.08 and a 12 month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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