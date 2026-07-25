Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 31,614 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 188.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,347 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Roku were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bayban lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $141.97 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore cut Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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