Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 33,031 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SL Green Realty this week:

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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