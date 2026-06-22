Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 474,484 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 474,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $118,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $498,795. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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