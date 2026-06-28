Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 49,762 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,257 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.07). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Alaska Air Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alaska Air Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Alaska Air Group, including higher estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q2 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting improving profitability expectations over time. Alaska Air Group analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Alaska Air Group, including higher estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q2 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting improving profitability expectations over time. Positive Sentiment: News about Alaska Air Group’s Starlink Wi‑Fi rollout is drawing attention to its competitive strategy, which could help the airline differentiate its service and support customer loyalty. Is Alaska Air Group’s (ALK) Starlink Wi‑Fi Rollout a Signal on Its Competitive Strategy?

News about Alaska Air Group’s Starlink Wi‑Fi rollout is drawing attention to its competitive strategy, which could help the airline differentiate its service and support customer loyalty. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research continues to rate the stock a “Hold,” so while estimates improved, analysts are not turning fully bullish yet.

Zacks Research continues to rate the stock a “Hold,” so while estimates improved, analysts are not turning fully bullish yet. Neutral Sentiment: The company still has consensus full-year earnings of about ($0.72) per share for the current year, underscoring that near-term fundamentals remain weak.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alaska Air Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alaska Air Group wasn't on the list.

While Alaska Air Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here