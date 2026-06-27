Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 71,291 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 1,591.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,771 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $148.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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