Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 85,805 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,164 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 85,805 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of KBR worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in KBR by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 7.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the construction company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, Director Carlos A. Sabater purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Further Reading

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