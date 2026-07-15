Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 5,035 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,604.67. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,231,724. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.47.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,896.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $250.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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