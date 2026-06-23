Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,874,377 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,416 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Amazon.com worth $6,206,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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