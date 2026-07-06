Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,034 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $52,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,252,434 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $284,941,000 after acquiring an additional 904,468 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TEL opened at $197.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.58 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.93.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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