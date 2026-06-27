Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,946 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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