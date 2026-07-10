Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.33.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.69 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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