Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.1% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

BFAM opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $130.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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