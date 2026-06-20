Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,222 shares of the software company's stock after selling 162,708 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Adobe worth $525,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average is $274.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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