Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,282 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,729,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,101,000 after buying an additional 62,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,653,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,727 shares of the company's stock worth $155,068,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,623,728 shares of the company's stock worth $152,809,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState Bank alerts: Sign Up

SouthState Bank Stock Up 4.7%

SSB opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Bank Corporation has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $672.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.83 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.09%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from SouthState Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. SouthState Bank's payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R. Brooks sold 14,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,406,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,553. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SouthState Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

SouthState Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SouthState Bank this week:

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SouthState Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SouthState Bank wasn't on the list.

While SouthState Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here