Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,508 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 18,508 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,338,277 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,618,730,000 after purchasing an additional 572,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,557,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,920,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665,456 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,641,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,687,624 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,489,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,797 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE AEM opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $255.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. TD increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotia dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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