Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 27,323 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,323 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.45. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.05 and a 12-month high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

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