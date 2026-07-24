Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,024 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,243 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 30,024 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $79.00 target price on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $103.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Further Reading

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