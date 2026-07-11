Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 353,407 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,637 shares of the company's stock after selling 353,407 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $14.72 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.Albertsons Companies's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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