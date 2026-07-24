Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 46,480 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock worth $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 994,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 903,177 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 608,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:DINO opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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