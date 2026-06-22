Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 49,806 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,982 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 49,806 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of FedEx worth $122,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in FedEx by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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FedEx Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $326.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $345.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore decreased their target price on FedEx from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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