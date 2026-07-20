Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 50,259 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,741 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 50,259 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $61,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0%

WEC stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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