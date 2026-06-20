Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 504,536 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855,099 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 504,536 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Walt Disney worth $552,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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