Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,273 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 366,770.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,431,464 shares of the company's stock worth $10,002,195,000 after buying an additional 25,424,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,316 shares of the company's stock worth $266,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $98,125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company's stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:GPI opened at $331.14 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $488.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $426.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Group 1 Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Group 1 Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Group 1 Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here