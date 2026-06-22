Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 67,910 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 939,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,910 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Kimberly-Clark worth $94,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the company's stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $102.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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