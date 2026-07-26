Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,381 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 target price on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report).

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