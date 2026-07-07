Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 76,542 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,480 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 76,542 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 633.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $277.74 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $294.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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