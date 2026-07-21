Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 776,978 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,984 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 776,978 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Global Payments worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Payments alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Argus decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE GPN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.Global Payments's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Payments wasn't on the list.

While Global Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here