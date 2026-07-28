Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 821,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 101,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 51.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 172,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,399 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,292 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,017.20. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.40.

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Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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