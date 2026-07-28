Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Braze as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braze by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Up 8.0%

BRZE stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.85. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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