Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,914 shares of the company's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

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Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $225.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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