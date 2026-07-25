Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,112,611 shares of the company's stock worth $108,126,000 after buying an additional 191,394 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,165,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,149,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ecovyst by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,254,503 shares of the company's stock worth $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecovyst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,242 shares of the company's stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Freedom Capital raised Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm's revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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