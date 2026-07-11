Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,291 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,547 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,933,796 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 638,084 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,675 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

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Robert Half Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.82. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair raised Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $31.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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