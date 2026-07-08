Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,682 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 17,451 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,022 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allison Transmission by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,197 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $122,590,000 after buying an additional 291,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,585 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Allison Transmission's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allison Transmission, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allison Transmission wasn't on the list.

While Allison Transmission currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here