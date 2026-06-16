Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Hubbell worth $131,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $385.91 and a 1-year high of $565.50. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $501.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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