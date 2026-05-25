Hubbell Inc $HUBB Stock Position Increased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,327 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 6.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of Hubbell worth $244,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $475.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $503.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $374.68 and a 12-month high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Hubbell's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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