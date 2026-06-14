Huber Capital Management LLC Has $37.08 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,460 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises approximately 5.5% of Huber Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of KBR worth $37,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 186,330 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,842 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,302,468 shares of the construction company's stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 191,382 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,850,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,055,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This represents a 23.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Trading Up 1.4%

KBR stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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