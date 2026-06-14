Huber Capital Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,894 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,594 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 15,195 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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